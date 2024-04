Allen will patrol the home crease Monday versus the Islanders, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Allen is coming off a 27-save effort in Thursday's 6-5 win over Toronto. He has a 12-17-4 record this season with a 3.43 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 33 appearances between New Jersey and Montreal. The Islanders rank 23rd in the league this campaign with 2.95 goals per contest.