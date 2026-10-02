Allen made 23 saves Thursday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Allen had no chance on the first goal. The Flyers had the extra attacker out on a delayed penalty and put massive Rasmus Ristolainen on the top edge of his crease. Allen didn't even see the puck. The Devils net will be a bit of mess early this season with backups Nico Daws and Remi Poirier both needing to clear waivers to be sent down to the AHL. That will suppress Allen's starts, but that might be a good thing at age 36. Last season, he compiled a 17-17-2 record with a 2.74 GAA and a strong .904 save percentage in 37 starts. Unfortunately, that will also diminish Allen's fantasy value overall.