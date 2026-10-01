Allen will be between the home pipes against the Flyers on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen will have the benefit of facing a Philadelphia squad that is on the second night of a back-to-back, though it will be motivated to bounce back from a 7-0 rout at the hands of the Penguins. For his part, Allen went 17-17-2 with a 2.74 GAA and one shutout in 37 regular-season games last year. If he can stay healthy, the veteran backstop should be capable of reaching the 20-win mark for the first time since 2017-18 when he was with St. Louis.