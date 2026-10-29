Allen stopped 39 of 44 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

This was a tough assignment for Allen, as he had to handle the second half of a road back-to-back against a tough offense. The 36-year-old did a fair job, but the Avalanche pulled away in the third period. Allen is down to 5-3-0 with a 3.11 GAA and an .886 save percentage across eight starts. His time as the Devils' starter is over with Connor Hellebuyck poised to take the reins moving forward. Expect Allen to see usage in line with a traditional backup.