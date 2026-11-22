Allen stopped 12 of 16 shots in relief during Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Blues.

Allen entered midway through the first period with New Jersey trailing 4-1 after Connor Hellebuyck gave up four goals on the first six shots he faced. However, St. Louis continued to generate quality scoring opportunities, and Allen ended up allowing four more goals once it was all said and done. The veteran's difficult relief appearance offers little encouragement for fantasy managers, particularly with his opportunities being limited as Hellebuyck remains the No. 1 option between the pipes. Allen should be considered a streaming, matchup-based option at best.