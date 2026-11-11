Allen made 21 saves in a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Tuesday. He allowed three goals.

Two of the three goals he surrendered came on the power play, a place where high-danger chances abound and broken plays mean netminders need to be extra sharp. Allen is under the 50th percentile and below league average for mid-range and high-danger saves. He's the kind of netminder who works within an extremely structured defensive system, which the Devils are. But Allen is streaky, so he can cruise through games that lack high-danger chances and get burned on nights when there's lots of slot traffic and/or cross-ice passes and puck movement. That makes him a tough play unless his team shelters him, which is hard to do when they are in the penalty box.