Allen halted 19 of 23 shots on net in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Despite surrendering four goals across Saturday's first two periods, New Jersey's offense came to life late, finishing the contest with over twice as many shots on goal as the Islanders. With Saturday's OT win, the 36-year-old Allen now has a 6-3-0 record, a 3.20 GAA and an .881 save percentage across nine appearances this season. He's made just two appearances since Connor Hellebuyck was brought up to speed, which relegates Allen to the waiver wire in most fantasy formats for the foreseeable future.