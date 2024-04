Allen allowed four goals on 19 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Allen surrendered a pair of tallies in the first period before allowing a goal apiece in each of the final two frames en route to the defeat in New Jersey's season finale. The 33-year-old Allen will wrap up the campaign with a 12-18-4 record, an .895 save percentage and 3.44 GAA across 33 starts between the Devils and Canadiens.