Allen was spotted in the starter's crease and will get the nod at home against the Leafs on Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Allen was excellent in his last start, stopping 29 of 30 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators. The 33-year-old has done well with his new team, recording a .913 save percentage and a 5-4-1 record in 10 starts. He will have a tough matchup against Toronto, which is 14-5-6 on the road.