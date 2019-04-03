Blues' Jake Allen: Chosen to face Blackhawks
Allen will start in goal Wednesday against host Chicago, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen's fantasy value has been squashed by burgeoning netminder Jordan Binnington, though the former picked up a confidence-boosting 25-save win over the Devils last Saturday. He'll now field shots from a Blackhawks team has lost two straight games but ranks ninth in home scoring (3.31 goals per game).
