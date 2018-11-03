Blues' Jake Allen: Draws home start against Wild
Allen will command the crease against the visiting Wild on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen's surrendered at least three goals in each of his last four starts, but he's emerged the victor in the most recent pair of home contests. He prevailed over the Blackhawks and Golden Knights, respectively, while proving that an undisclosed issue -- which had surfaced in the Chicago game -- was only a minor setback. Now, Allen will take on a Minnesota team that is 5-0-2 at home but only 2-3-0 away from Xcel Energy Center.
