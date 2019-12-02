Blues' Jake Allen: Facing shorthanded Blackhawks

Allen will start Monday's game in Chicago, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Allen will provide a breather for Jordan Binnington against a banged-up Blackhawks team that will dress only 11 forwards and six defensemen due to a combination of injuries and a lack of salary cap space. The backup goalie is 4-1-2 this season, and he's coming off his best performance of the campaign, in which Allen stopped 31 of 32 shots to beat Dallas last Friday.