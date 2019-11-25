Blues' Jake Allen: Garners spot start Monday

Allen was the first goalie off during morning skate, implying he'll start Monday's road game against the Predators, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Allen will take the crease, allowing Jordan Binnington some rest after starting the last four games. Following a rocky start to the season, Allen has turned things around lately, sporting a 2-0-1 record and .917 save percentage in November. The 29-year-old netminder should have his hands full in this outing, as the Predators rank third with 34.3 shots per game and 3.55 goals per contest.