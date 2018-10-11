Blues' Jake Allen: In goal against Calgary
Allen will guard the cage in Thursday's home matchup with the Flames, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Allen has struggled early on this season, surrendering five goals in back-to-back losses to the Jets and Blackhawks. The 28-year-old netminder will look to right the ship in a home matchup with a Calgary club that has racked up 12 goals through its first three games of the campaign.
