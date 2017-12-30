Blues' Jake Allen: Lets in three in loss
Allen made 25 saves on 28 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Stars on Friday. However, he only played 48:21, as for part of the game, he was removed and replaced by Carter Hutton.
Allen was reportedly removed at the concussion spotter's behest after taking a hit to the head. Coach Mike Yeo said after the game it was a mistake for him to put Allen back in, and the fact that two of the goals the 27-year-old gave up came in the contest's final five minutes justifies that regret. Keep an eye on the veteran, just in case something happens with his status.
More News
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Guarding cage Friday•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Highlight-reel save not enough in loss•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Patrolling crease against Predators•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Makes 30 saves in win over Canucks•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Looking to snap losing skid•
-
Blues' Jake Allen: Surrenders three late goals in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...