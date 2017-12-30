Blues' Jake Allen: Lets in three in loss

Allen made 25 saves on 28 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Stars on Friday. However, he only played 48:21, as for part of the game, he was removed and replaced by Carter Hutton.

Allen was reportedly removed at the concussion spotter's behest after taking a hit to the head. Coach Mike Yeo said after the game it was a mistake for him to put Allen back in, and the fact that two of the goals the 27-year-old gave up came in the contest's final five minutes justifies that regret. Keep an eye on the veteran, just in case something happens with his status.