Blues' Jake Allen: Receives Wednesday's starting nod
Allen will tend the twine for Wednesday's contest against Chicago, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The veteran goaltender has helped backstop the Blues to a 4-2-0 start, which the team has accomplished despite a litany of injuries to key players like Alex Steen (hand), Jay Bouwmeester (ankle), Robby Fabbri (knee) and Patrik Berglund (shoulder). Though Allen has picked up three wins in his five starts, he's also allowed 2.96 goals per game while posting a fairly mediocre .917 save percentage. Wednesday, Allen will face a stern test in the Blackhawks, who have scored an eye-popping 4.17 goals per game thus far in 2017-18.
