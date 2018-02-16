Blues' Jake Allen: Returns to starter's net Friday

Allen will tend twine Friday against the Stars, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues continue to revert back to Allen in hopes that he can find the confidence that led the Blues to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season with a .935 save percentage in 11 postseason games. Allen hasn't been so flashy lately, though, winning just one game since the start of January and accruing a .887 save percentage in seven games. Dallas will enter Friday's game well rested, as they haven't played since Sunday, so Allen will get no favors in this important divisional matchup.