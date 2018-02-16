Blues' Jake Allen: Returns to starter's net Friday
Allen will tend twine Friday against the Stars, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Blues continue to revert back to Allen in hopes that he can find the confidence that led the Blues to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season with a .935 save percentage in 11 postseason games. Allen hasn't been so flashy lately, though, winning just one game since the start of January and accruing a .887 save percentage in seven games. Dallas will enter Friday's game well rested, as they haven't played since Sunday, so Allen will get no favors in this important divisional matchup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...