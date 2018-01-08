Walman was shipped off to AHL Chicago on Monday.

Walman was in St. Louis simply to provide emergency depth on the blue line, as he failed to crack the lineup. The Toronto native will return to the Wolves, for whom he has recorded two goals, 11 assists, and 14 PIM. The 21-year-old should remain atop the short list of potential call-ups should the Blues pick up additional injuries.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories