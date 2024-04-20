Walman finished the season with a career-high 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) to complement 42 hits and 151 blocked shots through 63 games.

Walman was bogged down by an illness in January, and a lower-body issue limited him to two games in the season's final month. But when healthy, Walman surfaced with a series of special moments. The skilled defenseman surged to a three-point performance while facing the Predators in the penultimate contest of 2023, and his penalty-shot goal in overtime against the Canucks on Feb. 11 roused the home crowd. Walman's industrious style of play makes him a good fit in Detroit, though he may be a bit too injury-prone to stay on fantasy rosters for a sustained period.