Walman (lower body) is hoping to be available against Washington on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Walman won't be ready to play versus the Predators on Saturday but appears to be trending in the right direction. Until Walman is ready to play, Simon Edvinsson figures to remain in the lineup for the Red Wings. Through 61 games this season, the 28-year-old Walman has set new personal bests in goals (12), points (21) and blocks (150).