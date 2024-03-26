Walman (lower body) won't play against Washington on Tuesday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
Walman was hoping to be available against the Capitals, so although he'll miss a fourth straight game Tuesday, his absence might not last much longer. He's collected 12 goals, 21 points and 150 blocks through 61 contests this season.
