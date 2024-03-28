Walman (lower body) will miss Thursday's tilt in Carolina, according to Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
Walman will sit out his fifth straight game with the injury. He has a career high 12 goals and 21 points in 61 games, along with 150 blocked shots. Walman could return as early as Saturday in Florida.
