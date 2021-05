Walman was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Friday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Walman has missed the last five games while on the protocols list and hasn't suited up since May 8. He likely won't be available for Game 3 against the Avalanche on Friday but could return as soon as Sunday's Game 4 matchup. He scored just two points in 24 games during the regular season.