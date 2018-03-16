Blues' Joel Edmundson: Tallies goal against Colorado
Edmundson scored a goal versus the Avs on Thursday, his first outing back from a 13-game absence.
Edmundson fired the puck through traffic before it found the back of the net, but it wasn't enough as the Blues fell 4-1 to Colorado. With that tally, the blueliner set a new career high for points (16). The 24-year-old is unlikely to ever approach elite scoring levels, but should chip enough offensively to give him solid mid-range value.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...