Edmundson scored a goal versus the Avs on Thursday, his first outing back from a 13-game absence.

Edmundson fired the puck through traffic before it found the back of the net, but it wasn't enough as the Blues fell 4-1 to Colorado. With that tally, the blueliner set a new career high for points (16). The 24-year-old is unlikely to ever approach elite scoring levels, but should chip enough offensively to give him solid mid-range value.