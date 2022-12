Leivo scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

After coming up empty in the goal column for 15 games, Leivo has now scored in back-to-back contests. He's at two tallies, seven assists, 44 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-2 rating through 17 contests. He's brought some energy in a top-six role, which saw him skate alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Brayden Schenn on Thursday as the Blues look for answers to their consistency problem.