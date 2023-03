Leivo provided an assist and added two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Leivo rejoined the lineup after sitting as a healthy scratch for two games. He helped out on Colton Parayko's rally-starting goal in the second period. Leivo now has four goals and 11 helpers through 42 contests this season, and he's added 80 shots on net, 48 hits and an even plus-minus rating. He's still likely to remain in a bottom-six role when he's in the lineup.