Leivo picked up an assist and added six shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Leivo picked off a clearance from Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood and put the puck toward the net, where Brandon Saad tipped it in. This was Leivo's second assist in the last two games, and he's up to six helpers in 12 outings this season. The 29-year-old winger doesn't have a long track record of scoring success, but he's looked good with Saad and Ryan O'Reilly as linemates lately. Leivo has added 25 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-3 rating this season, and he should be able to stick in the lineup if he keeps contributing.