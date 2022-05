Faulk notched a power-play assist, three hits, three blocked shots, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Faulk continues to mix offense with physical play. His assist came on Jordan Kyrou's game-tying goal in the third period. Faulk is up to five helpers, 17 hits, 10 blocked shots, 17 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating through seven playoff outings.