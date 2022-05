Faulk recorded an assist, two shots on goal and six hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Faulk has picked up a helper in both games of this second-round series. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to six helpers through eight playoff outings overall. He's added 23 hits, 19 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating while logging important minutes in a top-four role on the St. Louis blue line.