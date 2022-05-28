Faulk scored a goal on three shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

Faulk struck for the opening tally with a minute left in the first period. It was his first, and ultimately only, goal of the postseason, as the loss ended the Blues' playoff run. The 30-year-old defenseman was solid with eight points, 29 shots, 34 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 12 playoff contests. He did it all in the regular season with 47 points, 149 hits, 101 blocked shots and a plus-41 rating in 76 appearances, and he's expected to remain in a similar top-four role for 2022-23 as part of the Blues' core.