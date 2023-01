Faulk recorded two assists in a 5-3 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.

Faulk has six goals and 26 points in 48 contests this season. He's on a three-game point streak and has four assists over that span, but Faulk had a prolonged cold stretch before that. From Dec. 31-Jan. 16, the 30-year-old was limited to a single assist over nine games.