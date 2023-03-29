Faulk logged a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime victory over the Canucks.

Faulk gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead in the first period, one-timing a slapshot from the circle past Thatcher Demko. Faulk would then pick up an assist on Pavel Buchnevich's tally in the second before setting up Jakub Vrana's overtime winner. The 31-year-old Faulk now has three consecutive multi-point games, recording two goals and five assists in that span. He's up to 10 goals and 41 assists through 74 games this season.