Hayes scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Hayes snapped a couple of droughts with his first-period tally -- he'd gone 10 games without a goal and seven contests without a point prior to Saturday. The 31-year-old center has been just alright in his first year with the Blues, racking up 10 goals, 10 assists, 78 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 41 appearances. He'll likely continue to see middle-six minutes and some power-play time.