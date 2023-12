Hayes scored a goal and an assist on four shots in the Blues' 4-3 overtime win over the Stars on Saturday.

Hayes finished a goal that rebounded off the end boards to give the Blues a 3-2 lead. He also picked up a helper on Brandon Saad's goal. Hayes is starting to heat up offensively, scoring four points in his last three games. He is now up to nine goals and 16 points in 30 games. The former Flyer should continue to play on the third line and second power-play unit.