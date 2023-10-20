Alexandrov recorded three hits and finished with a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Coyotes.

The 2019 second-round pick made his season debut after being a healthy scratch for the first two games. Alexandrov skated on the fourth line and finished with 10:53 of ice time. The Blues may need to make a decision with Alexandrov soon, as filtering in and out of the lineup isn't ideal for the 23-year-old's development. However, he would require waivers to go back to the AHL. Last season, the German winger piled up 19 goals and 19 assists through 41 AHL games.