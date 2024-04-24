Alexandrov recorded two assists across 23 games during the 2023-24 season.

The Blues kept Alexandrov with the big club all season because they feared he would be claimed off waivers if they sent him to the AHL. The 2019 second-round pick barely played as a result, and he averaged just 8:32 of ice time when he was in the lineup. This isn't a great option for the youngster's development, but barring a trade, he'll likely stick with the Blues next season because he's a restricted free agent this summer.