Alexandrov was recalled from his conditioning loan with AHL Springfield on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Alexandrov picked up two goals and seven points during his seven-game stay with Springfield. At this point it isn't clear when the 23-year-old German, who's gone scoreless through 10 top-level appearances this year, might crack the Blues' lineup.
