Soshnikov's (concussion) conditioning stint with AHL San Antonio will end Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Soshnikov's first opportunity to make his season debut with the Blues should come next Thursday against the Blue Jackets, but the 25-year-old winger has only totaled six goals and 11 points in 71 NHL appearances over the past two campaigns, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars at this point.