Soshnikov inked a one-year, $950,000 contract with the Islanders on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Soshnikov last played in the NHL back in 2018-19 when he logged five games for the Blues and failed to register a point. Last season, the 28-year-old winger garnered 16 points in 33 contests for KHL clubs CSKA Moscow and Omsk Avangard, plus another eight points in 13 postseason clashes.