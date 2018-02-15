The Maple Leafs traded Soshnikov (lower body) to the Blues on Thursday in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

Soshnikov is cashing out the balance of his three-year, entry-level contract. He should be excited for a fresh start after the Maple Leafs put him in only 70 games at the highest level after taking a chance on him as an undrafted free agent. Toronto's offensive leaders include Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner -- a trio of sophomore sensations -- so Soshnikov wasn't really needed for the team to successfully rebuild. Once he recovers from his injury, he'll probably be much more useful to a St. Louis club that has seen a number of forwards suffer from injuries, including the long list of maladies for Robert Fabbri, who's set to miss the entire campaign with a left-knee injury.