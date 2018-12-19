Maroon scored a goal in Tuesday's win over the Oilers.

Maroon broke his nine-game pointless streak in odd fashion. Robert Thomas maneuvered into the zone and fired a shot on Cam Talbot, who appeared to make the save. However, the puck came loose from under his pad and Maroon eventually knocked it in. The play went under a lengthy video review to see if it crossed the line, and it was ultimately determined as a goal. Maroon now has two goals and nine points in 26 games.