Blues' Patrick Maroon: Lights lamp against former squad
Maroon scored a goal in Tuesday's win over the Oilers.
Maroon broke his nine-game pointless streak in odd fashion. Robert Thomas maneuvered into the zone and fired a shot on Cam Talbot, who appeared to make the save. However, the puck came loose from under his pad and Maroon eventually knocked it in. The play went under a lengthy video review to see if it crossed the line, and it was ultimately determined as a goal. Maroon now has two goals and nine points in 26 games.
