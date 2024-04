Thomas scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.

Thomas had a great April with three goals and nine assists over eight contests. That puts a bow on a career year for the Blues' top-line center -- he finished with 26 goals, 86 points, 170 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 82 outings. Thomas won't ever be a shoot-first player, but his growth in that regard should have him in consideration as a middle-round pick in fantasy drafts in the fall.