Thomas picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old center put together his fourth straight multi-point performance, but it wasn't enough to keep the Blues' faint playoff hopes alive. Thomas is up to a career-high 85 points (25 goals, 60 assists) through 80 games on the season, and the eight-year, $65 million contract extension he signed in July 2022 is looking a little more palatable than it did this time last year.