Blues' Robert Thomas: Pots goal vs. Colorado
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Thomas provided all the offense the Blues could muster Tuesday with a wrister that went past Scott Wedgewood at the 15:38 mark of the final frame. He's up to 22 goals and 56 points on the season, and he should continue to play a prominent role on offense as the Blues attempt a late push to make the playoffs. Thomas has been on a tear of late, scoring in four games in a row and riding a six-game point streak in which he's racked up 11 points (six goals, five helpers).
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