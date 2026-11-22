Thomas scored a goal on two shots and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Devils.

Thomas gave St. Louis a 3-0 lead early in the first period, finishing a setup from Jake Neighbours at the back post. He later contributed two assists as the Blues overwhelmed New Jersey's goaltending. The center's playmaking ability remains central to St. Louis' offense, and his three-point performance reinforces his value as one of the Blues' go-to scoring weapons. He has three consecutive three-point performances, posting two goals and seven assists over that stretch, so he's played a key role in St. Louis' three-game winning run.