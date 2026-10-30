Thomas scored an even-strength goal on two shots and added two power-play assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Thomas assisted on both St. Louis power-play goals and scored his second goal of the season during the middle frame. The center now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) through 13 appearances. Thomas' playmaking ability remains his primary fantasy strength, and his prominent role on the top power-play unit should help sustain his production even when his goal-scoring output fluctuates. With nine points in his last nine games, he seems to have left his slow start to the season on the rear view.