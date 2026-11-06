Thomas scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Thomas has two goals and three assists over his last four outings. The top-line center has had a bit of spotty offense over the first month-plus of the season, but his overall usage hasn't been affected. He's at three goals, eight assists, 22 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances. Thomas is a fine second option at center in fantasy, especially for managers chasing helpers.