Thomas notched two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

Thomas has two goals and six helpers over his last six outings. The top-line center should continue to be a steady source of offense, especially since his early slump appears to be long over. Thomas is up to three goals, 11 assists, 24 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 18 appearances this season. He's topped the 60-point mark in five straight campaigns and has earned at least a point-per-game in three consecutive years, so he could still improve a bit.