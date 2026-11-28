Thomas scored a goal and added two assists in Friday's 5-3 win over Dallas.

Thomas' three-point game was his fourth in the past six games. The points extended his scoring streak to six games and 14 points (three goals, 11 assists; 11 shots). He's plus-13 on the streak. Thomas leads the Blues in scoring with 28 points (six goals, 22 assists; 36 shots) in 26 games. He has 401 points (116 goals, 285 assists) in 387 games since the 2021-22 season. That puts Thomas in the NHL's best 30 offensive players in that span and 12th in assists.