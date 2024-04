Thomas scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

He helped set up Zachary Bolduc in the first period for the Blues' fourth goal, then the rookie returned the favor on Thomas' tally in the third. Thomas has a four-game point streak going in which he's collected two goals and nine points, adding to his career-best totals in 2023-24. The 24-year-old center has broken out with 25 goals and 83 points through 79 games.